Warehouse floor collapses in Lexington with people inside

Reports of the collapse came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to LEX18. (Source: WLEX)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment Thursday evening after a warehouse floor collapsed in Lexington.

Firefighters were called out to the home Westland Drive around 4 p.m. Friday, according to LEX18 in Lexington. On scene, crews found part of a concrete floor had collapsed in part of the business were groceries are stored.

Of the four people inside the building at the time of the incident, two were taken to an area hospital.

The sound of the collapse was so loud it was heard from inside neighboring businesses.

"I stepped out and I saw the door is blown from the neighbor's garage," John Oladi, a business owner in the warehouse, told LEX 18. "Then I looked inside and saw the whole floor. It was so dusty you couldn't see nothing."

Oladi also said he heard cries for help and helped to pull one man from the debris.

The building has been closed following the collapse. LEX 18 reported engineers will take a look at the building and determine its structural integrity and safety. A timeline on the investigation has not been released.

