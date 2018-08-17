TN woman accused of using extension office credit card

A Tennessee woman is accused of using a company credit card for personal use. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Tennessee woman is accused of using a company credit card for personal use.

The Kentucky State Police arrested Rebecca A. Billington, 36, of Puryear, Tenn. and charged her with Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $500, and under $10,000, a Class D felony.

State police was contacted by the Calloway County Extension Office, where Billington had previously been employed, about personal charges on a company credit card made by her. After a short investigation, KSP was able to obtain an arrest warrant. Billington was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation continues by KSP Trooper Eric West.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Residents may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

