More than 1,500 food vendor inspections happening during Kentucky State Fair

Health inspectors will be busy at the Kentucky State Fair this year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fair food is always a big draw and food inspections are standard.

This year, the state fair is happening in the middle of a deadly hepatitis A outbreak. Inspectors are being proactive.

"We are out here because of the food borne illnesses," Grace Ellis said.

Ellis, with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, is one of the inspectors. She is taking precautions for food borne illnesses like hepatitis A.

"You want the dishes sanitized," Ellis said. "Of course hygienic practices of the employees need to be enforced, like washing your hands and don't come to work sick."

There have not been any indicators of the disease at the fair, but the inspectors are making more than 1,500 inspections.

"It's good to know where your food is coming from and all this is local," Mike McQuade said.

McQuade, with Gallrein Farms, is working the commodities tent and said it's important for people to learn about local agriculture but also stay safe.

"You could potentially have issues with some diseases that are going around right now and I think that is pretty important," McQuade said.

If fair visitors see any mismanagement of food, report it to Louisville Metro's Department of Public Health and Wellness.

"You can have a nice meal out here under this tent before you go to the free concerts," McQuade said.

McQuad said the simplest thing is to wash your hands and have a good time.

