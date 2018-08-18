Fire damages Portland neighborhood home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fire damages Portland neighborhood home

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
It took 60 firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control, according to a press release.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire in the Portland neighborhood. 

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of West Market Street at 3:57 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, firefighters said they found fire coming from the vacant two-story multi-family home.

It took 60 firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control, according to a press release. 

Warehouse floor collapses in Lexington with people inside
Regulators consider eliminating pollution control standards for Ohio River
Police seek tips in mysterious death of child in Chickasaw Park

The fire caused significant smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

No one was injured in the incident. 

