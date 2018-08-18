Fire damages Portland neighborhood home

It took 60 firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control, according to a press release. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of West Market Street at 3:57 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, firefighters said they found fire coming from the vacant two-story multi-family home.

It took 60 firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control, according to a press release.

The fire caused significant smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

No one was injured in the incident.

