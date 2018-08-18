Fire destroys 1 home, damages 2 others in Park Hill neighborhood

No one was injured in the incident. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 2300 block of St. Louis Avenue at 3 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, firefighters said they found fire coming from the come.

It took 24 firefighters 23 minutes to put out the fire, according to a press release.

Louisville Fire officials confirmed that the first home was completely destroyed by the fire. The homes on either side of the building were damaged by the fire and smoke.

No one was injured in the incident.

One family that was displaced by the fire is being helped by the Red Cross, Louisville Fire officials said.

