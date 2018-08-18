UofL hosts job fair at Cardinal Stadium

They are looking for candidates to fill positions for the seven home games scheduled for this season. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host a job fair to fill positions for the upcoming football season.

Their "Staff Signing Day" will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. The job fair will take place in Brown and Williamson Club, which is located on the third floor on the east side of Cardinal Stadium.

UofL, Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), CenterPlate, and the Louisville Special Forces will be looking for candidates to fill positions for the seven home games scheduled for this season. The first home game is September 8 versus Indiana State.

The Louisville Special Forces is a group of volunteer ushers that support all UofL athletic events.

