Fulton Co. KY deputy jailer indicted for inmate assault

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a deputy jailer in Fulton County, Kentucky has been indicted for assaulting an inmate.

A federal grand jury in Paducah, Kentucky, returned the one-count indictment on Thursday, August 16 charging James Eakes with violating the civil rights of an inmate by assaulting him with a dangerous weapon.

According to the indictment, on August 14, 2016, Eakes willfully deprived an inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. It alleges that Eakes assaulted the inmate with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury to the inmate.

If convicted Eakes faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Madison Sewell of the Western District of Kentucky and Trial Attorneys Sanjay Patel and Zachary Dembo of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

