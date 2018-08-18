Argument over keys turns violent; 1 arrested, 1 hospitalized

An argument over a set of keys turned violent late Friday at a Huntingburg apartment complex according to authorities.

Moustafa Hasan Adam, 34-years-old, of Huntingburg, Indiana was taken to the Dubois County Jail after police say he tried stabbing a man he was arguing with. Police arrived to the Geiger Street apartment around 11:45 p.m. for a person who had lacerations to their neck.

Adam and the other man were in an argument over a set of keys, according to the Huntingburg Police Department. The argument turned physical when Adam tried to cut the man with a knife and take the keys.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Memorial Hospital for cuts to his neck. Adam, who was arrested for Robbery and Battery, was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.