LMPD officer, driver injured in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was injured in a crash late Friday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Roy Wilkins and Broadway, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell confirmed that the officer and the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

LMPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

