Mayfield, KY man leads troopers on high-speed 3 county chase

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a three-county chase early Saturday, August 18.

According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper tried to stop the man driving reckless and speeding on a motorcycle on US 62 in Carlisle County at 1:52 a.m.

The operator, Derek F. Brown, 35, of Mayfield, Ky., fled from the trooper at speeds more than 100 mph.

State police pursued the motorcycle in Carlisle, Hickman and into Graves County.

Brown eventually stopped at the intersection of US 58 and US 45 but ran away.

Troopers and a deputy from Graves County Sheriff’s Office were able to capture him at approximately 2:52 a.m.

Brown was charged with DUI 3rd offense, driving on a DUI suspended license, Wanton Endangerment1st degree- police officer, fleeing or evading police 1st motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police1st on foot, reckless driving, no registration plate, no insurance, and speeding.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

