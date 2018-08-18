3 people rescued after boat starts sinking on Ohio River - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3 people rescued after boat starts sinking on Ohio River

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Emergency crews were called for a water rescue after a boat began sinking.

Henderson Dispatch confirms to 14 News a water rescue was needed at the 2nd Street boat ramp for a sinking boat. Three passengers, who were on the boat, are safe, according to Henderson Fire officials.

Those officials say the boat had only been in the water for nearly 45-minutes when the occupants noticed an odd sound coming from the boat. While trying to return the boat back to the boat the ramp, water started coming in.

Fire officials tell 14 News, when their crews arrived the boat was almost completely submerged, but all three people on board wore life jackets.

We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • UofL hosts job fair at Cardinal Stadium

    UofL hosts job fair at Cardinal Stadium

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:50:18 GMT
    They are looking for candidates to fill positions for the seven home games scheduled for this season. (Source: WAVE 3 News)They are looking for candidates to fill positions for the seven home games scheduled for this season. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    They are looking for candidates to fill positions for the seven home games scheduled for this season.

    More >>

    They are looking for candidates to fill positions for the seven home games scheduled for this season.

    More >>

  • Fire damages Portland neighborhood home

    Fire damages Portland neighborhood home

    Saturday, August 18 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-08-18 16:42:03 GMT
    It took 60 firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control, according to a press release.  (Source: WAVE 3 NewsIt took 60 firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control, according to a press release.  (Source: WAVE 3 News

    No one was injured in the incident. 

    More >>

    No one was injured in the incident. 

    More >>

  • John Boel earns prestigious Silver Circle honor

    John Boel earns prestigious Silver Circle honor

    Saturday, August 18 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-08-18 14:57:31 GMT
    John Boel has been inducted into the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor that recognizes career achievement in journalism.John Boel has been inducted into the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor that recognizes career achievement in journalism.
    John Boel has been inducted into the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor that recognizes career achievement in journalism.John Boel has been inducted into the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor that recognizes career achievement in journalism.

    John Boel, one of the most decorated journalists in America, has picked up another impressive honor.

    More >>

    John Boel, one of the most decorated journalists in America, has picked up another impressive honor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly