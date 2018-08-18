3 people rescued after boat starts sinking on Ohio River

Emergency crews were called for a water rescue after a boat began sinking.

Henderson Dispatch confirms to 14 News a water rescue was needed at the 2nd Street boat ramp for a sinking boat. Three passengers, who were on the boat, are safe, according to Henderson Fire officials.

Those officials say the boat had only been in the water for nearly 45-minutes when the occupants noticed an odd sound coming from the boat. While trying to return the boat back to the boat the ramp, water started coming in.

Fire officials tell 14 News, when their crews arrived the boat was almost completely submerged, but all three people on board wore life jackets.

