Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

(Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the Watts' home.
(Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). A neighbor holds a phone up to the crowd while live-streaming during a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the Watts’ home on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in F... (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). A neighbor holds a phone up to the crowd while live-streaming during a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the Watts’ home on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in F...
(Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Mourners gather in front of a memorial for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the Watts’ home on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. Authoritie... (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Mourners gather in front of a memorial for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the Watts’ home on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. Authoritie...
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A photograph sits amid the tributes as they grow outside the home where a pregnant woman, Shanann Watts, and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste, lived Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. The woman's husband, Chri... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A photograph sits amid the tributes as they grow outside the home where a pregnant woman, Shanann Watts, and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste, lived Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. The woman's husband, Chri...
(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP, Pool). Christopher Watts looks down during his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Greeley, Colo. Watts, of Colorado, whose wife and daughters disappeared this week was arres... (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP, Pool). Christopher Watts looks down during his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Greeley, Colo. Watts, of Colorado, whose wife and daughters disappeared this week was arres...

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado judge has denied a request by a defense attorney for a man accused of killing his wife and two daughters to require a coroner to collect DNA from the necks of the young girls.

KMGH-TV and the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder reported the judge said in an order he would not tell the medical examiner's office involved in the case how to do its job.

About 100 friends and neighbors held a candlelight vigil Friday night outside the family's home in Frederick, north of Denver.

Police arrested Chris Watts, 33, on suspicion of killing 34-year-old pregnant wife Shanann and their children, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste Watts.

Authorities have not released information about how they died.

