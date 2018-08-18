Rally's unveils special burger for Kentucky State Fair - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rally's unveils special burger for Kentucky State Fair

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Rally's funnel cake burger. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News) Rally's funnel cake burger. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When you are the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky State Fair, you have to come with something big!

Rally's would like to introduce you to the funnel cake burger. This sweet and savory sandwich is available exclusively for the fair. Just by looking at it, you can tell it's not your typical drive-thru Rally's cheeseburger.

"It's two of our large meat hamburger patties," said Abigail Eberle, Rally's marketing director, "two slices of cheese, funnel cake fries on a glazed bun with powdered sugar all on top of it."

Rally's is also selling Kentucky State Fair souvenir cups and giving refills in them for only $1.00 all fair long.

