Family of toddler who died from accidental shooting speaks out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A toddler is not quite able to form words yet, but was still trying in a home video provided by the family of two-year-old Montreal Dunn. It was moments like that they said show the joy he brought them in his short life.

Just last Wednesday, his home in the Park DuValle neighborhood was surrounded by police tape after the toddler accidentally shot himself. Montreal died Thursday night from a gunshot wound to the head.

"I know everyone's been praying and wanting to know," said Phillip Dunn, Montreal's uncle. "We lost a fight yesterday."

Wiping away tears, Dunn said it's been a tough week in a Facebook video posted Friday.

"I've been through a lot of pain, but I ain't felt it this bad," Dunn said.

Dunn applauded first responders for getting his nephew to the hospital quickly. He's also telling other families to watch their children closely and make sure they can't access guns.

"Losing a child, man, man. Man, I wish I could trade places," Dunn said.

Dunn said he's felt anger and sadness and is helping his sister through something a mother should never have to go through.

"Give her a hug," Dunn said. "You know, show some love and some support."

It's support Dunn is now put on display by launching a Facebook fundraising campaign to help his sister pay for the funeral costs of a little boy Phillip said died too soon, but hopes will save other children as his story lives on.

