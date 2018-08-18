Pacifist, socialist leader David McReynolds dead at 88 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pacifist, socialist leader David McReynolds dead at 88

NEW YORK (AP) - Longtime pacifist and socialist activist David McReynolds has died at age 88.

McReynolds has died Friday in a hospital after falling in his New York City apartment. His death was confirmed by the War Resisters League, where McReynolds was a staff member from 1960 to 1999.

McReynolds was one of five men who burned their draft cards at an anti-war protest in 1965.

He later ran for president in 1980 and in 2000 on the Socialist Party USA ticket. McReynolds ran as an openly gay candidate but gay issues were not central to either campaign.

McReynolds also ran for Congress from lower Manhattan twice. He ran for U.S. Senate from New York on the Green Party ticket in 2004.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Friday, August 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-08-17 16:35:48 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-08-18 23:02:39 GMT
    (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>

  • Multi-gene test may find risk for heart disease and more

    Multi-gene test may find risk for heart disease and more

    Monday, August 13 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-08-13 18:24:18 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-08-18 23:02:37 GMT
    New way to track millions of genetic variations promises better forecasting of people's risk for heart attacks, four other disorders.More >>
    New way to track millions of genetic variations promises better forecasting of people's risk for heart attacks, four other disorders.More >>

  • Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

    Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-15 21:08:28 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-08-18 23:02:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012 file photo, a smoker extinguishes a cigarette in an ash tray in Sacramento, Calif. If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may seem like you’re trading one set of health problems for anoth...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012 file photo, a smoker extinguishes a cigarette in an ash tray in Sacramento, Calif. If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may seem like you’re trading one set of health problems for anoth...
    US study finds you're better off in the long run if you quit smoking, even if you gain weight.More >>
    US study finds you're better off in the long run if you quit smoking, even if you gain weight.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly