Newest Cardinals take part in community service project

New UofL students taking part in one of the Student Outreach Uniting Louisville projects. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of new University of Louisville students were out in the Metro Saturday performing service projects.

It was all part of SOUL, or Student Outreach Uniting Louisville.

Mayor Greg Fischer challenged the university to continue growing its relationship with the city. Organizations like SOUL help.

"This is the soul of our university," said Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, UofL president. "Every one of you here from all over the world, from other states, I'm so pleased because today this SOUL event is the University of Louisville's love letter to the city we call home. This is UofL's love letter to Louisville."

Mayor Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth also spoke at the kickoff.

