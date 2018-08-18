Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Owensboro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist.

It happened at Frederica Street and College Drive just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

We're told the bicyclist was seriously hurt but the injuries are not life threatening. 

Southbound Frederica Street was closed while crews reconstructed the scene.

