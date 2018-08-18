Baby left in box outside Bowling Green area fire station

The infant was found outside the Gott Volunteer Fire Department station in Warren County, KY (Photo source: WBKO)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - An infant was discovered early this morning -- at a fire station in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says they received the call just before 6:45 a.m. from a Good Samaritan who said they had stopped at the Gott Fire Station and noticed the baby.

The Good Samaritan ran to a nearby business and immediately called the sheriff's office.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Family of toddler who died from accidental shooting speaks out

+ 3 people rescued after boat starts sinking on Ohio River

+ Warehouse floor collapses in Lexington with people inside

"Well, I looked up and I seen a man all erratic," said Jessica Barber, an employee at a business near the fire station. "He came in and he was like mumbling and trying to get something out and he wasn't making any sense, like I couldn't understand him. I told him to slow down and take a deep breath. He got out "baby, cardboard box, new baby."

The child was taken to an area hospital and is being treated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.