Baby left in box outside Bowling Green area fire station

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The infant was found outside the Gott Volunteer Fire Department station in Warren County, KY (Photo source: WBKO) The infant was found outside the Gott Volunteer Fire Department station in Warren County, KY (Photo source: WBKO)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - An infant was discovered early this morning -- at a fire station in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says they received the call just before 6:45 a.m. from a Good Samaritan who said they had stopped at the Gott Fire Station and noticed the baby.

The Good Samaritan ran to a nearby business and immediately called the sheriff's office.

"Well, I looked up and I seen a man all erratic," said Jessica Barber, an employee at a business near the fire station. "He came in and he was like mumbling and trying to get something out and he wasn't making any sense, like I couldn't understand him. I told him to slow down and take a deep breath. He got out "baby, cardboard box, new baby."

The child was taken to an area hospital and is being treated.

