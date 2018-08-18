Faith connects a community with the Henry's

A fundraiser for the Henry family who lost their three children after a house fire in July did more than just raise money, it was inspiring.

Neighbors from the Fordsville area congregated at the Fordsville Volunteer Fire Department this afternoon to show support for the Henry family. To some it was a very emotional day, for others it was inspiring to see John and Christin Henry.

"She's been such an inspiration to I know us and to a lot of people," said Erin Clark. Clark was one of the event organizers, but she says that she had never interacted with the Henry's before today. "There's not a lot of people who would have the attitude she has going through what she's been through. And she's an example for all of us."

"To come out here with these people and just hug everybody, embrace everybody. She has kept her head up and not a lot of people would do that. You know I mean I can't say that I would do that," Clark said.

For John and Christin Henry, the amount of support they've received since the tragic fire last month has been overwhelming.

"Knowing that we have all these people who love us and they'll say if you're up in the middle of the night and you need us, we're here for you. That means the world to us because I don't think everyone has that when they go through things like this," said Christin Henry.

The Henry's credit their faith as the main aid in this time of need. They say it's that faith that's been connecting them to others and anchoring as they move forward.

"We have hope. We know we're going to see them again and we know where they are. If we didn't know where they were, we'd be a puddle on the floor...We just can't reach out and touch them but we know exactly where they. And we're going to see them again one day," Henry said.

The Henry's say they have a few more surgeries to get through but are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received.

