WAVE 3 News wins 3 Emmys, John Boel inducted into the Silver Circle

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (WAVE) - It was a big night for WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel at the 54th Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards Saturday night.

Boel won two Emmys, the 86th and 87th of his career, for stories in the in the Reporter and Crime categories.

However, the highlight of the night was Boel's induction into the Silver Circle, an honor given to those in the Ohio Valley region who have made significant contributions to the industry.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

In addition to Boel's two Emmys, reporter William Joy and photographer Steven Richard won an Emmy for their exclusive story that took viewers inside Room 9, the place where doctors work to save the lives of Louisville's trauma victims.

Congratulations to them and all the 2018 winners.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.