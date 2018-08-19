Rebecca Greenwell Back Home to Host Skills Camp

Rebecca Greenwell, has had a storied basketball career. She helped lead Owensboro Catholic to state twice, while in high school. Then, at Duke University, she scored over 1,800 points for her career, earning all-conference honors, her last three seasons.



This past spring, the Morganfield native, was drafted, by the WNBA's Washington Mystics, but was unable to play for them this summer, due to knee surgery. So, in the meantime, she's been rehabbing, doing an internship in Chicago, and today, giving back to the youth, in her hometown. Greenwell hosted a skills clinic, at her old stomping grounds, and the kids on hand, definitely soaked in the knowledge.

The camp was for boys and girls, in grades 5 through 12.

