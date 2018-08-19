Boy, 8, saves little brother from pit bull attack

Sacha Pchelenkov, 8, protected his younger brother from two pit bulls, making sure the toddler wasn't injured. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

MUNSTER, IN (WBBM/CNN) – When a young boy in Indiana saw his 2-year-old brother being attacked by his neighbor’s dogs, he rushed in to help, even at risk to himself.

Mother Tatiana Moore and her 2-year-old son Micha Moore were visiting a neighbor Wednesday afternoon when two pit bulls, who belonged to a different neighbor, ran out and attacked the toddler.

When 8-year-old Sacha Pchelenkov saw his brother under attack, he hurried to the little boy’s side.

"Out of nowhere, these two dogs showed up," Sacha said. "My mom was pulling it back like a tug of war. It made me feel angry and sad, so I came to the rescue."

Moore said one of the pit bulls had its jaws on her 2-year-old’s head. But Sacha distracted the dogs.

"He was yelling, 'Leave my brother. Leave my brother,'" Moore said.

As a result, Micha wasn’t hurt.

Unfortunately, Sacha suffered bites, bruises and scratches to his leg. He says it’s the worst pain he’s ever experienced.

"I fell down a tree house and I got choked up by a hamburger, so that is my worst one," the 8-year-old said.

Despite the injuries, Moore said she didn't want to think about what would have happened if Sacha hadn’t intervened and gotten his brother away from the pit bulls.

Police said the dogs somehow managed to get free from a gated yard. The animals are now in quarantine and will be moved to a shelter for a 10-day observation period.

The dogs' owner, who asked not to be identified, said the animals are not vicious and usually friendly. After this incident, she will likely get rid of both of them, she said.

The victims said they don’t want any harm to come to the dogs, but they do want them better secured in the future.

Police said the owner was given two citations, and they’ll be talking with prosecutors to see if charges are warranted in the case.

Copyright 2018 WBBM via CNN. All rights reserved.