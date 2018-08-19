Boy, 8, saves little brother from pit bull attack

Italian media say three more bodies have been found in the rubble of the Genoa bridge collapse, raising the death toll to 41.More >>
Kofi Annan, one of the world's most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing social media companies of "totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices" and says he "we won't let that happen.".More >>
US officials approves new generic competitor for emergency allergy medication EpiPen.More >>
The boy told social services he was locked in his room and would scream for his parents to let him out until he was forced to use the bathroom on the floor.More >>
