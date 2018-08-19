KSP investigating murder in Grant County

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon has been indicted on several drug charges.More >>
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon has been indicted on several drug charges.More >>
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.More >>
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.More >>
A Mississippi sheriff says a 12-year-old girl stole her mother's car and ran over a deputy trying to stop her.More >>
A Mississippi sheriff says a 12-year-old girl stole her mother's car and ran over a deputy trying to stop her.More >>
During a raid at a local dentist's office, law enforcement agencies arrested one person and confiscated controlled substances and guns.More >>
During a raid at a local dentist's office, law enforcement agencies arrested one person and confiscated controlled substances and guns.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the person who spray painted some disturbing graffiti on a house on Johns Island.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the person who spray painted some disturbing graffiti on a house on Johns Island.More >>