Avenatti visits New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Avenatti visits New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

GREENFIELD, N.H. (AP) - The attorney who has bedeviled President Donald Trump over his immigration policy and personal indiscretions is floating a possible presidential bid with New Hampshire voters.

Michael Avenatti on Sunday attended the Hillsborough County Democrats' Summer Picnic fundraiser in Greenfield.

Avenatti tells Democrats that his fighting spirit can counter Trump's pugilistic style.

Modifying a slogan of former first lady Michelle Obama, Avenatti says "When they go low, we hit harder."

New Hampshire is the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state. Avenatti also has recently visited Iowa, which holds the caucuses that signal the beginning of the presidential nomination process.

Avenatti has gained national attention for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which the president denies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

