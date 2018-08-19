Jefferson County firefighter loses cancer battle

Gossman is survived by his wife and children.More >>
Gossman is survived by his wife and children.More >>
It was a big night for WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel at the 54th Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards Saturday night.More >>
It was a big night for WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel at the 54th Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards Saturday night.More >>
A group of Kentucky legislators from different political parties are getting together bring sports betting to the Bluegrass. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states will decide their own rules on sports betting. After three months of getting input from all sides, they've created a draft the state's potential sports betting bill.More >>
A group of Kentucky legislators from different political parties are getting together bring sports betting to the Bluegrass. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states will decide their own rules on sports betting. After three months of getting input from all sides, they've created a draft the state's potential sports betting bill.More >>
The infant was found by a Good Samaritan who had stopped at the Gott Volunteer Fire Department station and noticed the baby.More >>
The infant was found by a Good Samaritan who had stopped at the Gott Volunteer Fire Department station and noticed the baby.More >>
The service projects were part of SOUL or Student Outreach Uniting Louisville.More >>
The service projects were part of SOUL or Student Outreach Uniting Louisville.More >>