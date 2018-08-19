Basketball camp held for special needs athletes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A camp was held for special needs athletes in Louisville on Saturday.

The Delta Foundation and Schooler Prep Academy sponsored the Special Needs Basketball Camp at Fern Creek High School.

The camp was free, and open to special needs and autistic boys and girl between eight- and 21-years old.

"We talked about finding a way to make sure all of these kids felt included," Wes Hinton, Delta Foundation owner and CEO said. "I'm a former JCPS teacher. And I realized at times, this is a population that's neglected, and I wanted to come back and make them that enjoy the game be able to have an outlet.

The Bellarmine women's basketball team and Fern Creek High School boys' basketball team helped out, shooting hoops with the kids at the camp.

The founders hope it will become an annual event.

