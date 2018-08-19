Basketball camp held for special needs athletes

A camp was held for special needs athletes in Louisville on Saturday.More >>
A camp was held for special needs athletes in Louisville on Saturday.More >>
Currently, there is just one opioid approved for use in animals.More >>
Currently, there is just one opioid approved for use in animals.More >>
Gossman is survived by his wife and children.More >>
Gossman is survived by his wife and children.More >>
It was a big night for WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel at the 54th Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards Saturday night.More >>
It was a big night for WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel at the 54th Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards Saturday night.More >>
A group of Kentucky legislators from different political parties are getting together bring sports betting to the Bluegrass. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states will decide their own rules on sports betting. After three months of getting input from all sides, they've created a draft the state's potential sports betting bill.More >>
A group of Kentucky legislators from different political parties are getting together bring sports betting to the Bluegrass. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states will decide their own rules on sports betting. After three months of getting input from all sides, they've created a draft the state's potential sports betting bill.More >>