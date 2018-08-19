"We've got you beat": NKY police claim victory in baby boom battle

Erlanger police are claiming victory in a baby boom battle over an Oklahoma fire department. (Erlanger Police Department)

Watch out, Greater Cincinnati. There's a baby boom happening.

The sudden bundle of cuteness overload seems to be confined to one police department in the area.

In a seemingly all-in-good-fun, "anything you can do, I can do better" type of competition, the Erlanger Police Department is showing up an Oklahoma fire department when it comes to babies.

Yes, you read that right: babies!

The police department took to their Facebook page to call out the Glenpool Fire Department saying, "I guess there's something in the water here in Erlanger too."

In the picture, eight officers pose with their eight babies, who appear to be one year old or younger.

The babies are wearing matching outfits that appear to be police-inspired with blue badges.

From the picture it looks like the bunch includes an even four girls and four boys; four of the babies are wearing bows, four are not.

The police department's post comes in response to the Oklahoma fire department's baby boom post of their own.

In May, Sarah Hutchinson posted a funny warning to the Glenpool community advising them, "don't drink the water."

Their picture includes seven firefighters holding seven babies.

Hutchinson said the seven newest department members were born within 15 months.

Erlanger police are claiming victory on this battle of the first responders.

One thing many people seem to agree on: the 15 newest editions to the police department and fire department are sure to bring many smiles.

