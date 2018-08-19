Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston doctor who was convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient won't serve any prison time.

The punishment has disappointed investigators and raised concerns from a rape victims advocacy group. Dr. Shafeeq Sheikh was sentenced to 10 years' probation Friday.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the 46-year-old Sheikh admitted he had sexual contact with the woman during the night shift at Ben Taub Hospital in 2013, but told jurors it was consensual.

Prosecutors had sought prison time, while the doctor's attorneys asked jurors to have mercy.

The victim said through a former attorney that she had no comment on the punishment and wanted to move on. Sheikh's medical license has been taken away and he must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Saturday, August 18 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-08-18 13:15:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:13:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>

  • California drops wildfire utility liability protection plan

    California drops wildfire utility liability protection plan

    Saturday, August 18 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-08-18 20:25:57 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:07:40 GMT
    California lawmakers are abandoning a controversial proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown to shield electrical utilities from some financial liability for wildfires.More >>
    California lawmakers are abandoning a controversial proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown to shield electrical utilities from some financial liability for wildfires.More >>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:07:39 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly