Man arrested after trying to bribe officers with money, drugs

A 28-year-old man is in jail after police found several different types of drugs and drug related materials inside his vehicle.

The arrest affidavit states, Kyle Pujari, 28-years-old, of Robards, Kentucky was driving an SUV near the Columbia and North Main Street area around 3 a.m. Sunday when he passed an EPD cruiser. The SUV being driven by Pujari did not have headlights on when he passed the officers.

Once officers pulled the SUV over they began searching Pujari and the inside of the vehicle. While being searched Pujari asked the officers if he could bribe them to let him go.

The EPD officers denied the offer, according to the affidavit.

The following items were found during the search:

1,030 grams of marijuana

205 grams of wax like substance; field tested positive for THC

30.6 grams of hash oil; field tested positive for THC

465.5 grams of LSD; 443 stamps, equivalent to five-grams

12.9 grams of substances that field tested positive for cocaine

28.5 grams of substances that field tested positive for methamphetamine

$6,764 in cash

Pujari made a second attempt at bribing the officers after the search, offering them all the money and drugs in order to let him go, according to the affidavit. Once again the officers said no.

Pujari is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

