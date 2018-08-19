No, Netflix is not adding commercials

(RNN) - Binge watchers and cord cutters can breathe a sigh of relief now that Netflix has set the record straight.

The streaming giant is not adding commercials, so there’s no need to hit send on any more angry tweets.

Cord Cutter News initially reported users in the U.K. noticed commercials playing between episodes this week. Reddit users also helped spread the word.

Having to suffer through commercials may seem like a first-world problem, but angry tweeters began threatening to leave Netflix if they didn't reverse course.

I hope it's not true that @netflix is introducing ads into its programming. I literally pay money to Netflix so that I don't have to see ads. I’d rather stop watching Netflix than have them run ads. Swear to god the first one I see I’m cancelling. — InformationAnemone (@Info_Anemone) August 17, 2018

If @Netflix gives us commercials I will absolutely cancel my subscription. I literally pay for no commercials. — Gigi ??? (@2thickGi) August 19, 2018

WHYYY AM I SEEING COMMERCIALS FOR SHOWS I DONT WANNA WATCH IN BETWEEN EPISODES OF A SHOW I DO WANNA WATCH?? @netflix — xenia ?? (@velascoxenia) August 19, 2018

Part of Netflix’s appeal is not having to watch commercials in the middle of a show or between episodes.

It’s always been a binge watcher’s paradise. It even gives you the option to skip the opening credits on some programs.

The outrage picked up so much steam, Netflix had to release a statement Friday explaining what was really happening.

According to CNN, Netflix is only experimenting with video promotions between episodes. Viewers have the option to skip it.

"We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster," Netflix explained in its statement. "It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested."

The promos are personalized recommendations for other shows and movies that Netflix offers, according to the statement. Even so, having to manually skip the promos is not sitting well for some users.

Hey @netflix, @Netflixhelps, what is with these ads for originals popping up after an episode that I have to manually skip? This, on top of the preview videos if you dare stop on a title are making for a less than ideal viewing experience. — Mitch Randall (@blahsi) August 17, 2018

Netflix runs hundreds of test a year and most of them are never adopted.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.