Traffic Alert: Evening, overnight closure announced for Clark Memorial Bridge

The facelift of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge is expected to be completed by November 2019. (Source: Josh Hicks/NewsandTribune)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Clark Memorial Bridge will close Sunday night at 9 p.m. due to the ongoing cleaning and painting project.

Also known as the Second Street Bridge, the span will re-open Monday at 5 a.m. for the morning rush.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction since the project began. Flaggers will continue to direct traffic once the bridge opens back up Monday.

Northern portions of the bridge, near the Indiana side of the Ohio River, are already showing the new, yellow paint.

The $28 million painting project is expected to be done by November 2019.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.