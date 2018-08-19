Positively WAVE: Memorial flag found in peddler's mall returned to honoree's family

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A memorial flag honoring an Indiana veteran was for sale at a Bardstown peddler's mall last month until one woman took it off the shelf, found its owner and set off to return it.

"It's a really good reason to have put on waterproof mascara this morning," Katie Marks, the woman who found the the flag, said, as a group of American Legion Riders prepared to accompany her on the trip.

A reason, though, for happy tears, as the end of a journey Katie Marks said she never saw coming neared completion.

"It was overwhelming, but really heartwarming," Marks said.

Last month, Marks saw a folded American flag at a peddler's mall in Bardstown.

It was a memorial flag for a veteran with a $45 price tag on it.

"A disgusting thing to do to try to sell a flag like that without trying to find out who it really belongs to," Bill McKinney, a member of American Legion Post 157, said.

Marks bought it and set out to do just that. After a lot of research, she found Deric Steward, the nephew of the man the flag honored -- his Uncle Sam.

"He was just beyond words," Marks said. "It was really cool."

Next, it was her goal to drive to Petersburg, Indiana, and return it to him, something the Shepherdsville American Legion Post 157 riders wouldn't let her do alone.

"We were invited to go along," McKinney said. "It was a no-brainer. I said yes for the whole bunch and told everybody we were going to do it."

Sunday, they set off from Bardstown, where Steward waited for the flag he lost when family medical bills made it so he couldn't pay for the storage unit it was in.

Riders made stops along the way, and other posts joined them as Steward was reunited with the flag.

Marks said pride in her community was lost due to a price tag last month, but regained by acts of compassion made by complete strangers.

"A wave of caring," Marks said. "A ripple effect. That more people want to do the right thing for veterans."

It was a wave that Marks said she hopes she'll start, but one she might be noticing is already in motion.

Marks said the GoFundMe campaign she launched last month has raised more than $2,000 for Steward's family. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

