Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's scenic road

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire in Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing more evacuations and has burned within a half-mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday that officials say protecting the highway through the park is their priority, with firefighters installing hoses and sprinklers to prevent it from spreading there.

If that happens, operations chief Rocky Gilbert says destabilization could lead rock and trees to fall for years.

Part of the road is closed. Officials evacuated the Fish Creek Campground and told residents in the small town of Apgar on Lake McDonald that they might have to leave.

Other campgrounds, the historic Lake McDonald Lodge and private cabins along Going-to-the-Sun Road are already under evacuation orders.

It comes as officials said a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park has been fully contained following a recent weekslong closure.

