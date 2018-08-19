4 horses die in barn fire near Lexington

Four horses were killed in the barn fire at Dragonsmeade Farm early Sunday morning. (Source: WLEX TV)

WINCHESTER, KY (WAVE) - Four horses were killed when a barn caught fire in Clark County, Kentucky.

The fire started at about 3 a.m. Sunday at Dragonsmeade Farm in Winchester, about 15 miles east of Lexington.

Lexington TV station WLEX reported that by the time firefighters arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed.

"Luckily, the ground was wet from the rain and stuff so there wasn't much of a threat of it expanding that way," Clark County Fire spokesman Ernest Barnes told WLEX. "But we got here and we kind of knocked the perimeter down pretty quick to keep it from spreading on into the trees."

The barn had 20 stalls and even a few apartments, but fortunately, no people were inside.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

