Bishop: Church today 'not the church' of grand jury report - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bishop: Church today 'not the church' of grand jury report

(Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File). FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, file photo Bishop David Zubik, current Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, takes questions from reporters after vocation Mass at Saints John an... (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File). FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, file photo Bishop David Zubik, current Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, takes questions from reporters after vocation Mass at Saints John an...

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The bishop of Pittsburgh's Roman Catholic diocese pushed back against a call for his resignation and said the diocese has "followed every single step" needed for responsible action after allegations of child sexual abuse.

Bishop David Zubik spoke Sunday to George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" following the Tuesday release of a landmark report detailing widespread child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses. The report accused Zubik of not reporting credible allegations.

Zubik said he can understand the rage people have reading the report and "I feel that rage too." But he said that since he became the bishop in 2007, "we have followed every single step that we needed to follow to be responsible in our response to the victims."

Officials have, he said, listened to victims "very carefully," removed priests from dioceses, turned allegations over to appropriate district attorneys, let an independent review board look at whether a return to ministry is warranted and finally, informed parishioners of the diocese's actions.

"The church of Pittsburgh today is not the church that's described in the grand jury report," he said.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests called for Zubik to step down and for an end to donations "until he steps down or takes proven steps that protect kids."

Asked about an allegation in the report that an alleged victim was told after a meeting with Zubik that the diocese would pay for college tuition and counseling in exchange for his silence, Zubik said the allegation was made after the person accused of abuse had died, and the diocese has decided since 2002 "not to do any confidentiality agreements."

"But we needed to be able to assert whether or not the alleged behavior did in fact occur," he said. "And that was part of the discussion that took place in that particular case."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

    Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

    Sunday, August 19 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-08-19 19:07:15 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-08-20 01:03:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo a member of the clergy prays the rosary as he waits for Pope Francis to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayer service in New York. Across the U.S., Catholics once f...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo a member of the clergy prays the rosary as he waits for Pope Francis to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayer service in New York. Across the U.S., Catholics once f...
    Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their...More >>
    Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their anger.More >>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-08-20 00:47:48 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>

  • Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Sunday, August 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-08-19 19:47:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-08-20 00:47:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly