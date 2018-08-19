Owensboro man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle

An Owensboro man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle in Madisonville.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 51-year-old Allan Barlow was making a right-hand turn on East Arch Street between North Park Avenue and Morton Street when he lost control of his motorcycle.

He was taken to Baptist Health for his injuries.

