Man dies at UofL Hospital after being struck by vehicle on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man died after being struck by a vehicle on Preston Highway over the weekend.

Few details were immediately available, but a source confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the victim's name was Robert Streeter, believed to be in his early 20s.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the victim was crossing Preston Highway "in a dark section of the road" when he was struck early Saturday morning.

Streeter was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mitchell also said the driver was not suspected to have been impaired.

Streeter's funeral has been scheduled for Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

