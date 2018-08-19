Military heroes honored at state fair’s Oak Ridge Boys concert

The Oak Ridge Boys honored military heroes and their families Sunday night at the Kentucky State Fair. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Military Sunday at the Kentucky State Fair drew the biggest attendance the event has seen so far this year.

Military members, veterans and their families were admitted free of charge and honored during the Oak Ridge Boys concert.

“We hope they recognize that as Kentuckians and others that visit our state during the state fair that we appreciate their service, that we recognize the sacrifice that they and their families have made,” said David Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

The concert drew an estimated 7,000 people.

Ahead of the band’s performance, there was a celebration to honor veterans and families who have lost a loved one in military service. Forty Gold Star families were in the audience.

For the band, performing at the fair has special meaning to them. This year’s concert was the Oak Ridge Boys' 43rd consecutive year.

The state fair staple holds a special place for fans, too. Some waited for as long as eight hours to get a seat.

“There’s just something magical about the Kentucky State Fair, and I think it’s because so many people come every year to hear us here so it’s tradition,” said Oak Ridge Boy Joe Bonsall.

