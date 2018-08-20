Greenwell Ready to Get Back to Work, After a Break from the Court

Rebecca Greenwell, has had a storied basketball career. She helped lead Owensboro Catholic to state twice, while in high school. Then, at Duke University, she scored over 18-hundred points for her career, earning all-conference honors, her last three seasons.



Her excellence on the court, earned her a spot in the pros, as the Washington Mystics, drafted the Morganfield native, in the 3rd round, of the W-N-B-A draft, this past spring. However, she was unable to play for them this summer, due to knee surgery. Since then, she's been recovering, and had an internship in Chicago. After spending time at home with family the past few weeks, she's heading back to Duke, where she'll continue to rehab and train, until she's medically cleared in January, to begin practicing with the Mystics.

Greenwell can definitely shoot it. She finished her career, *5th* on Duke's all-time career scoring list and *first* in 3-pointers made and attempted. Training camp with the Mystics begins next April.

