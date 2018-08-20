Lexington police officer accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

A woman said she and Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton (pictured) had been sexually involved for about a year until she found out he was married and had a family. (Source: WLEX TV)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Police in Lexington had to arrest one of their own for allegedly stalking a woman.

Sgt. Jervis Middleton is now suspended and charged with official misconduct.

Investigators said he was using his police resources to stalk the victim.

The woman said they'd been sexually involved for about a year until she found out he was married and had a family.

That's when she said he stole her phone, started stalking her and climbed on her roof to watch her through her window.

Middleton was known in the community because he served as the department's public information officer.

