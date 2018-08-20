Project documents hidden history of LGBTQ life in the South - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Project documents hidden history of LGBTQ life in the South

(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). A few of the items donated to the Invisible Histories Project are shown in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay life in Alabama, and it will expand in to... (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). A few of the items donated to the Invisible Histories Project are shown in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay life in Alabama, and it will expand in to...
(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Joshua Burford of the Invisible Histories Project looks through items related to LGBTQ history in the U.S. South in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay ... (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Joshua Burford of the Invisible Histories Project looks through items related to LGBTQ history in the U.S. South in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay ...
(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Architect Bob Burns, a donor to the Invisible Histories Project, speaks during an interview in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay life in Alabama, and ... (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Architect Bob Burns, a donor to the Invisible Histories Project, speaks during an interview in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay life in Alabama, and ...

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A new project is documenting a once-hidden history of LGBTQ people in the Deep South, with donors providing troves of information and items on gay life, systemic oppression and activism.

Historian and archivist Joshua Burford said the goal of the Invisible Histories Project is to create a uniquely Southern collection that will "give Southern history back to queer Southerners."

While the stereotypical LGBTQ person might live openly in an urban center and have plenty of money, he said, plenty of Southern gays live both in cities and in rural areas where they hold working-class jobs.

"If the model is always the West Village or Boy's Town or Fire Island, then the South can never be the same as that. So we have to stop pretending like we want to be," said Burford, engagement director of the group. "What we are is very queer and very Southern, and those two things are always overlapping."

Established in late 2016, the Birmingham-based nonprofit organization already has gathered boxes full of information about gay life in Alabama, including decades-old directories of gay-friendly businesses dating to the late 1960s, activist T-shirts, records from gay-rights groups, and rainbow-themed material.

Bob Burns, who is gay, both lived through some of the toughest times for LGBTQ Southerners and documented them through years of activism. Now 66, he compiled a trove of information from years that included the AIDS epidemic and the oppression of gay people in the Deep South. Burns heard about the project through a friend, and he's donated items including the results of lengthy surveys he helped compile in 1989 and again in 1999 documenting what he called almost continual discrimination and rights violations directed at LGBTQ people in Alabama.

"That all had been sitting in a trunk here because there was no one to give it to," said Burns, who has lived in Birmingham nearly 40 years.

He also donated a report compiled following a daylong event held years ago at a gay-friendly church to assess the needs and desire of the gay community around Birmingham.

"There was no place for that information to go so it was basically wasted," he said. "But at least now it's part of history. We know what people in whatever year it was, 15 or 20 years ago, thought was important."

The Invisible Histories project will expand its work to Mississippi and Georgia later this year, and organizers hope to cover the entire Southeast within a few years.

The Stonewall National Museum and Archives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has thousands of books and artifacts documenting LGBT cultural and social history across the nation, and the GLBT Historical Society in San Francisco tells the story of the Bay Area community. The History Project does the same in Boston for New England gays.

Items in the collection include documents about a conflict over plans to hold the Southeastern Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual College Conference at the University of Alabama in 1996. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Alabama's attorney general at the time, unsuccessfully argued that holding the event at a public university conflicted with a state law then in effect, prohibiting homosexual acts.

The meeting went ahead as planned without incident, and Alabama voters elected Sessions to the U.S. Senate later that year.

The archive also includes documents related to the arrest of about 20 men accused of cruising for gay sex in a weeklong police sting conducted in a park in Tuscaloosa in 2002, said Burford, who originally researched the cases for school and is giving personal materials to the project.

Rather than developing a mammoth, gay version of the Smithsonian Institution that could be difficult for people to visit, the Invisible Histories Project plans to store items in smaller, local repositories. Much of the Alabama archive is housed at Birmingham's main public library.

"We want to make sure that people who really care and are most affected by the materials can access it easily," said development director Maigen Sullivan. "So we're working with a number of smaller institutions that are closer to the community so that we can store their things there."

Burford said it's important to document the past accurately because LGBTQ people have been lied about and disregarded for generations.

"Queer people are orphaned from American history," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-08-20 02:37:32 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-08-20 16:48:27 GMT
    Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she...

    More >>

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him.

    More >>

  • Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:37:18 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-08-20 16:43:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>

  • Sign at high school named for Cardinal Wuerl is vandalized

    Sign at high school named for Cardinal Wuerl is vandalized

    Monday, August 20 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-08-20 14:43:18 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-20 16:38:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Paint covers the name of Cardinal Wuerl at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Wuerl, a Roman Catholic Cardinal, and the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has come und...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Paint covers the name of Cardinal Wuerl at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Wuerl, a Roman Catholic Cardinal, and the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has come und...
    A sign at a Roman Catholic high school in Pennsylvania named for Cardinal Donald Wuerl has been vandalized with paint.More >>
    A sign at a Roman Catholic high school in Pennsylvania named for Cardinal Donald Wuerl has been vandalized with paint.More >>
    •   

  • LGBT rights, religion and lawMore>>

  • Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms

    Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms

    Sunday, August 19 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-08-19 17:42:05 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-08-20 16:38:20 GMT
    Many students in one Missouri school district won't be using bathrooms designated by gender any longer.More >>
    Many students in one Missouri school district won't be using bathrooms designated by gender any longer.More >>

  • Project documents hidden history of LGBTQ life in the South

    Project documents hidden history of LGBTQ life in the South

    Monday, August 20 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-08-20 05:12:44 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-08-20 16:23:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). A few of the items donated to the Invisible Histories Project are shown in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay life in Alabama, and it will expand in to...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). A few of the items donated to the Invisible Histories Project are shown in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The nonprofit group has gathered volumes of information about gay life in Alabama, and it will expand in to...
    A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep South.More >>
    A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep South.More >>

  • Vermont nominates 1st US transgender candidate for governor

    Vermont nominates 1st US transgender candidate for governor

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-08-15 02:18:04 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-08-15 19:39:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, holding clipboard, a transgender woman and former electric company executive, shakes hands with her supporters during her election night party in Burlington, Vt.,...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, holding clipboard, a transgender woman and former electric company executive, shakes hands with her supporters during her election night party in Burlington, Vt.,...
    Christine Hallquist, the first transgender candidate to win a major-party nomination for governor, will face Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who won his party's nomination to run for a second term.More >>
    Christine Hallquist, the first transgender candidate to win a major-party nomination for governor, will face Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who won his party's nomination to run for a second term.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly