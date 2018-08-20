Shayna Hubers retrial continues Monday

Witness testimony has resumed Monday on the fifth day of the Shayna Hubers murder retrial.

Hubers is on trial in Campbell County again for the 2012 murder of her boyfriend Ryan Poston, 29.

Her 2015 conviction was tossed out after it was revealed one of the jurors should not have served because he was a convicted felon.

Ryan's father Jay testified Friday and recounted the last time he saw his son alive.

He told the jury his son wanted Hubers out of his life, saying that Hubers would "not go away."

Jurors also watched video testimony from Ryan's downstairs neighbor. She said she heard a woman crying on the porch moments before the gunshots.

Prosecutors say Hubers shot Poston because he wanted to end the relationship.

Hubers has maintained she shot Poston in self-defense.

