Paducah, KY woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

On Sunday, August 19 around 11:33 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Herman Avenue for traffic violations in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The driver, 31-year-old Robyn L. Smith, of Paducah, was operating a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix according to deputies.

She was charged with DUI first offense, disregarding a stop sign, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

Deputies made Smith and said they immediately recognized indicators that she was under the influence of illicit drugs. Further investigation determined Smith was under the influence of methamphetamine along with other illicit drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and items of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where she was lodged.

