Would you eat it? Puppies made of ice cream are a viral hit

Each sharpei pup is made from chocolate, milk tea and peanut butter ice cream. (Source: NBC Newschannel)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a sweet treat for you. Realistic looking puppies made from delicious ice cream.

Each sharpei pup is made from chocolate, milk tea and peanut butter ice cream.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



They've become a huge hit, thanks to social media.

Workers at JC Company Art Kitchen in Southern Taiwan are having trouble keeping up with demand. They're only able to make about 100 puppies a day. Each one takes about five hours to make.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.