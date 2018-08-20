Paducah police attempt to identify 2 accused of using fake $100 bills

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -
Paducah, Kentucky police are looking to identify two people they say used counterfeit money.
According to police, a man and woman used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at several restaurants.
Employees told Officer Santel that two people purchased a small amount of food and paid with the counterfeit $100 bill.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.
