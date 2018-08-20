Man cut in lawn mower accident at park, taken to hosptial

A man was cut in a lawn mower accident at a dog park in Boone County and taken to a hospital Monday morning, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Air Care initially was called to a report of a man run over by a lawnmower at England Idlewild Park and Dog Park shortly after 9 a.m.

When Burlington paramedics arrived, they determined the man's injuries were not life-threatening and called off the medical helicopter.

The man was trying to do maintenance work on the lawn mower when the blades began spinning again and cut across the top of hand, fire officials said.

His injuries were not considered serious, according to the fire department.

He was stable as an ambulance took him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.

