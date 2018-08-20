Body found near Uniontown boat ramp

A death investigation is underway in Union County.

The sheriff's office says the body of a man was found near the Uniontown boat ramp Monday morning. We're told they believe the man was fishing and the death is accidental.

According to the coroner, the body was found a few feet from the dock by workers on a tugboat.

The coroner told 14 News he agrees the death appears accidental and that it likely happened sometime overnight. The man's body is now at the coroner's office for an autopsy.

We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.