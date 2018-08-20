Police conducting death investigation after infant dies

Police were called to a home in the 8100 block of Rocky Gap Road around 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A death investigation underway after a baby died early Monday morning. Police responded to the home in a neighborhood off of New Cut Road in Louisville.

Police were called to the home in the 8100 block of Rocky Gap Road around 7:00 a.m. Police say the boy who died was around 8 months old. The infant was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Louisville Metro Police say there were no signs of foul play and no charges are expected.

The cause of death is under investigation.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

