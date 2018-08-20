Paducah man accused of drug possession, resisting arrest

Zachary Brown was arrested on several drug charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A welfare check made by a McCracken County Sheriff's Department Deputy led to the arrest of one man on several drug charges.

Around 2 a.m. on August 20, a deputy was dispatched to the Paducah Athletic Club parking lot for a welfare check of 25-year-old Zachary L Brown of Paducah, Ky.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs/alcohol etc first-offense, resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited and menacing.

The caller told officials that Brown made statements of colliding with a bridge in another county and was making unintelligible statements. While a deputy was on the way, authorities say they also received a 911 call from a concerned citizen.

The caller told authorities he saw Brown driving his vehicle in a reckless manner on the parking lot of the PAC.

When the deputy arrived and talked to Brown, authorities say Brown appeared to be under the influence.

According to the sheriff's office, Brown was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

The deputy said Brown resisted arrested and did not comply with his instructions.

After a brief struggle, Brown was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated for minor injuries by medical professionals and later taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The deputy reportedly only had minor scrapes.

