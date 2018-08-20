Cards RB Little injures knee, may miss season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Louisville running back may miss the 2018 season after suffering an injury in practice.
Tobias Little, a redshirt sophomore from Atlanta, injured his knee.
Little, who redshirted in 2016, played in nine games during 2017. He had nine carries for 27 yards and caught one pass for 24 yards.
